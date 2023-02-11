Signaturefd LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

HOLX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

