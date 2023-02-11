Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,978,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.