Signaturefd LLC Sells 238 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

