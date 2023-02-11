Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,759 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after buying an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 45,289.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 297,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 0.5 %

EBS stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.