Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,803 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $10,852,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.3% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 742,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

