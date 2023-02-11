Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 560.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

OMI stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

