Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,272 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.