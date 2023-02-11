Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $941.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

