Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.66, but opened at $32.45. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 212,164 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 284.21% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

