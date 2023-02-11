Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $184.55 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

