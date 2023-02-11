Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac Stock Performance

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

