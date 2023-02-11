Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Masco by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Masco by 157.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,548 shares of company stock worth $9,970,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

