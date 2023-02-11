Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Masco by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Masco by 157.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Masco Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.
Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Masco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masco (MAS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.