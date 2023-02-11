Signaturefd LLC Sells 66 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $151.80 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

