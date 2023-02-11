Signaturefd LLC Buys 474 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

