Signaturefd LLC Purchases 654 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,631,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

