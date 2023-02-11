Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.