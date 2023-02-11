Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,588 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

