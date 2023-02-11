Signaturefd LLC Sells 173 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Splunk by 665.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.