Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75. The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.52. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,766,776 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

