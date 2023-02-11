Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,651 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

NYSE BBWI opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

