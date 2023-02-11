Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of AMH opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.