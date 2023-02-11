The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 476.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

