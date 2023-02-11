Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.48 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,193,403 shares of company stock valued at $503,887,226. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

