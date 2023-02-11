Signaturefd LLC Sells 507 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 462.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.