Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,664,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $7,183,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,488 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,578. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $132.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

