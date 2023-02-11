Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$7.04 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 12960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.49 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,727,920. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,110 in the last ninety days.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

