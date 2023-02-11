Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.85.

The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$76.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.63 million.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Vecima Networks

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.36. The firm has a market cap of C$547.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Further Reading

