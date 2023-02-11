BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock valued at $219,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $72.55 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.