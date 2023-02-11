Signaturefd LLC Sells 918 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after buying an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after buying an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after buying an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

