Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 390 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,247 shares in the company, valued at $38,668,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $57.87 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.70.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

