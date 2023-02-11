Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE SID opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

