Signaturefd LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $126.20 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

