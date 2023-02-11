Signaturefd LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE:ELS opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

