Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NYSE:RNG opened at $41.30 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $177.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

