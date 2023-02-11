Signaturefd LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEI opened at $115.55 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.