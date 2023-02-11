Signaturefd LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IEI opened at $115.55 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.