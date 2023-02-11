Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

