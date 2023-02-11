Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 867.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

