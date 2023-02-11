Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.