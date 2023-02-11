Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,646 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

