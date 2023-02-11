Signaturefd LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

