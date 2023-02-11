Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

