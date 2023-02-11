Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 163,577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 432,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $436,141.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $436,141.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,076 shares of company stock worth $4,671,042 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

