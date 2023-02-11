Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 330.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,983 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 201.1% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 522.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $82.86.

