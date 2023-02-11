Signaturefd LLC Buys 827 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

