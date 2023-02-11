Signaturefd LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 109,395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $255.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $217.92 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average is $267.77.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

