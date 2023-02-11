NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 12,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,078.25 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,500.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,869.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,461.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $21,812,266 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

