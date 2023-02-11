Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,358.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,344.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,253.95.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

