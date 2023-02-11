Signaturefd LLC Sells 967 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CarMax by 109.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

KMX opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $113.54.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

