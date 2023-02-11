Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

