CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $50,331.60 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $50,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,233,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42.

Shares of CDNA opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

